San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom to wed actress

By Amanda Beck

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and actress Jennifer Siebel are engaged to be married, the mayor's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The couple, who met on a blind date, became engaged over the weekend when they were on vacation in Hawaii, spokesman Nathan Ballard said.

Newsom, 40, is the city's youngest mayor in 100 years and considered one of the Democratic Party's rising stars.

He garnered national attention in 2004 when he directed the city clerk to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, but the California Supreme Court voided them later that year.

He divorced his first wife, attorney and television commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle, in 2006.

Siebel, 33, appears in the current film "In the Valley of Elah," a drama about the Iraq War.

The couple has not yet set a wedding date.