Timeshare owners see assets turn into liabilities

By Chris Reiter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Timeshare is not quite the investment that Patricia Uhler had hoped it would be.

While companies like Wyndham Worldwide Corp, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc and Marriott International Inc are doing great business around the world selling timeshare, Uhler has not been so fortunate.

Finding that she has less time and money for vacations than she expected, and with combined maintenance fees climbing to nearly $1,200 a year, Uhler has sought to sell two weeks of timeshare that she had hoped would be a nice investment in prime resort real estate.

But in her six-month effort to sell a week at a resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and another week at a property near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the mother of two has encountered dubious brokers and the realization that most of her money is probably gone.

Buyers on the timeshare resale market are scarce, and experts say sellers are lucky to get 10 percent of the original price. It could be even less: timeshares are routinely offered for sale on auction site eBay starting at 1 cent.

VACATION NOT INVESTMENT

The problem for many buyers like Uhler is they believe timeshare is a slice of real estate, which they hope will increase in value. High-pressure, glitzy sales pitches can add to the confusion.