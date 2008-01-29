U.S. aims to turn hostile Pakistani tribes friendly

By Simon Cameron-Moore

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The United States this year will start spending in earnest $750 million where its troops can't go in the hope of making Pakistan's unruly tribal lands less hospitable for al Qaeda and the Taliban.

If the Americans succeed they hope other nations will join them in putting up a total $2 billion for development and security in Pakistan's semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) by 2015.

No-one has thought it worth risking lives and money before to bring lasting change to a region where fiercely independent tribes have fought against outside interference for centuries.

But today's alternative is to let the environment in FATA become more conducive for Islamist militancy.

"We don't have that choice. We have to go in and do this thing," a senior U.S. diplomat in Islamabad told journalists.

A ferocious suicide bombing campaign run out of the tribal lands to destabilize President Pervez Musharraf has fuelled dread in the West over the future of nuclear-armed Pakistan, especially after the assassination of opposition leader Benazir Bhutto last month.

The United States fears Islamist militants using satellite telephones and laptops in mud-walled compounds on Pakistan's fabled north west frontier are plotting a devastating attack in the West, just as al Qaeda did from Afghanistan in 2001.