Brokers feel a pulse in home market

By Lynn Adler

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While the data says "no end in sight" for the housing crisis, real estate agents are beginning to see signs of life among people looking for homes to buy around the United States.

It's too early to talk of a trend, but lower house prices and mortgage rates are bringing buyers out of hibernation, at least in some markets. Provided sellers are prepared to cut prices, buyers are willing to bid, real estate agents say.

"If you're not going for pie-in-the-sky type of numbers and price your house accordingly, I think that they'll go pretty quickly," said Victoria Hanbury Howard, a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker in Washington.

Brokers report the same story in several other places, according to real estate companies with a wide reach like RE/MAX International Inc and Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

If this anecdotal evidence proves durable, it could mark a turnaround from one of the worst downturns in the housing market in a century.

The pulse is faint, though, which could indicate stabilization rather than recovery. Added to that, banks demand larger down payments and clean credit, to avoid more of the mortgage defaults and foreclosures that have plagued the market for the past year.

Once past those hurdles, buyers are finding choice is plentiful and they are looking for bargains.