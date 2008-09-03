Floating church offers solace for traders

By Michael Taylor

LONDON (Reuters) - As one might expect for a church in London's financial district, St Peter's has seen a rise in its ministry to people troubled by the global credit crunch.

But what is less usual about this church, nestled near the new skyscrapers and banking headquarters in London's Docklands, is its accommodation: a converted freight barge moored at Canary Wharf.

Walk up the gangplank to Britain's only floating Anglican church, and you are met with a bright and airy space with new wooden fixtures, a complete contrast to a traditional church. Three times a week it is full of bankers, analysts and other financial types taking part in a lunchtime Christian service.

"The venue of a boat is a bit different," said senior minister Marcus Nodder. "It means we can appeal to people who are disillusioned with traditional church."

Nodder, who cycles to work and paddles a kayak at weekends, said more people are turning to St Peter's as the recessionary chill gets colder and subprime fallout leads many of the banks nearby to lay people off.

While some regulars, under pressure at work, have not been able to attend as regularly and others have been made redundant and no longer come to the area, numbers are still up, with 80 people or more at the lunchtime meetings.

"The flip side is the uncertainty has meant we've seen people we otherwise wouldn't have seen who have come along because they are asking the big questions about life," Nodder said.