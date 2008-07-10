Middle-aged seek life after Wall Street

By Kristina Cooke and Julie Haviv

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When Lindsay North started working at Lehman Brothers 11 years ago she never expected that in her 40s she would be unemployed and networking nonstop.

But, as is the case with tens of thousands of others who have been laid off as a result of Wall Street's turmoil, that is exactly how things panned out.

Being laid off in middle age can be devastating. But for some, like North, it is an opportunity to take stock of their lives, re-open old avenues or try something new.

"I'm really reassessing what I want to do with my life -- and I have the time now to meet lots of different people outside my field," North said. "It's got me back to a lot of things I've been interested in for years but never got around to following up on."

She is pursuing interests that she had when she was a student at the London School of Economics in the early 80s, such as social ventures and environmentalism.

But she is adamant not to let her experience in Lehman's real estate division fall by the wayside, perhaps going into environmental architecture.

"Maybe I would have got around to pursuing this eventually, but I have to take this chance now to really go for it," she said.