Filipinos fight U.S. deportation after 25 years

By Jon Hurdle

SELINSGROVE, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - A U.S. flag flies outside the home of Pedro and Salvacion Servano, a symbol of their love for the country that's trying to eject them.

After almost 25 years as resident U.S. aliens, the couple is under threat of deportation to their native Philippines because of an inaccuracy on their immigration applications in the late 1970s they say was an honest mistake.

Federal immigration authorities appear unmoved that Pedro Servano, 54, is a physician serving more than 2,000 patients in this central Pennsylvania town, that his wife, Salvacion, 51, is contributing to the revitalization of nearby Sunbury by running a bakery and grocery store, and that their four children, aged 13 to 24, are American-born U.S. citizens.

The Servanos see the Philippines as a foreign land where they have few surviving family members, own no property, and whose language is not spoken by their children.

"It's a third-world country," Pedro Servano said from the living room of the well-kept suburban house where they have lived for 12 years.

Their offense is that they were married when they individually entered the United States in 1982 and 1984, rather than being single, as stated on their visa applications made in 1978 and 1979, before they were married. They didn't report the changed status because they didn't know they had to.

"It was an honest mistake," Pedro Servano told Reuters.