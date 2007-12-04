For college students, if it's Facebook, it's love

By Joanne Kenen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - For the Facebook generation, love now comes with a drop-down menu.

With profiles on the Facebook social networking site (www.facebook.com/) almost de rigueur on college campuses, students can define their relationship status with menu choices ranging from "married" to that perennial favorite, "It's complicated."

"It's complicated" could also describe the emotional calculations people in their late teens and early 20s make as they decide whether their relationships are what they call "Facebook-worthy."

For Stephanie Endicott and Marcus Smallegan, first year students at George Washington University, announcing to the world that they had found love in a college dorm was a no-brainer.

"It was important for me to share this with my friends since I'm so far away," Endicott, attending school 3,000 miles

away from her home in Maple Valley, Washington, said as she clasped Smallegan's hand on a park bench on the campus.

"Neither of us had been in a really good relationship before and ours turned really good really fast," added Smallegan, who had posted a relationship on Facebook once before, only to have that girl move out of state and break up with him via a text message on his cell phone.