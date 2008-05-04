Omaha bets on NoDo to extend downtown revival

By Jonathan Stempel

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Dandelions and other weeds fill a vacant lot, guarded by a "No Trespassing" sign. Forlorn buildings and other barren lots dot surroundings that are severed from downtown by the viaduct carrying Interstate 480.

This district, called North Downtown and known commonly as NoDo, is a big part of Omaha's future. Robb Nansel, 32, and Jason Kulbel, 34, are a big part of its present.

Years after meeting in college while working at a Blockbuster store, the two now run Saddle Creek Records, an independent label perhaps best known for the act Bright Eyes, led by the singer Conor Oberst.

Last June, they opened a brick complex in NoDo housing their offices, the nearly 600-capacity club and bar Slowdown (named for an Omaha band Slowdown Virginia) and Film Streams, an independent non-profit movie theater. Tenants also include graphic artists, a skateboard shop and Urban Outfitters, downtown Omaha's first national retailer in decades.

American Apparel is coming, as is a coffee bar. Nansel and Kulbel live here; the weeds are part of their western view.

"I grew up in Omaha, so I sort of suffered from the lack of things to do," Nansel said. "You go to Chicago, you go to New York, you go to LA, there are clubs, art galleries, places to shop -- things that, when you come back to Omaha, 10 years ago, you didn't have a lot of options. What's important to both of us is trying to give some uniqueness and character back."

Kulbel adds: "There are things in Omaha outside Warren Buffett and cows and huskers. People know that."