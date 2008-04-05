Bruises and grit: 007 seeks solace in realism

By Pav Jordan

CERRO PARANAL, Chile (Reuters) - Wincing on a windswept mountainside in arid, northern Chile, James Bond's new incarnation Daniel Craig is on a quest for realism -- and he has the bruises to prove it.

Breaking after a grueling 10-hour day of filming Bond's latest adventure, Quantum of Solace, in remote Paranal in Chile's copper mining heartland, a metaphor for the isolation of the world's most famous fictional super-spy, Craig says he is after grit.

"I'm bruised up from the fight scenes, but that's part of the deal," Craig told Reuters in an interview in the world's driest desert, the Atacama, grimacing as he sat down. "I wouldn't have done the movie without going all the way."

He does as many of his own stunts as insurance allows.

Craig, who shot to fame with the 2006 Bond movie Casino Royale, pumps iron every evening, eats well and says his secret is to completely immerse himself in the role of 007.

"We're making a Bond film, but we need some reality. We need to do more," he said, sitting in the navy polo shirt and black jeans he wore on set. His skin is wind-burnt. Veins protrude on buff biceps.

"But the reality of the situations and ... people's emotions is kind of important because we want an audience to kind of care and just to get involved and stay interested."