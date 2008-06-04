Mortgage brokers face industry upheaval

By Kevin Drawbaugh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mortgage broker Richard Hobson was astonished when he set up shop in Seattle last year after learning his trade in the tightly regulated UK market.

It was obvious, he says, that a real estate disaster was brewing. "The mortgage industry here has been an eye opener for me. I am surprised about how lax the system was and is."

But it doesn't take a newcomer to see that the U.S. mortgage brokerage business is facing big changes as a regulatory backlash follows an historic housing market bust.

Congress and the Bush administration are pursuing reform proposals on how brokers qualify to do business; how they get paid; and how much information they share with borrowers.

The full Senate is expected to take up legislation this month that was approved in May by a 19-2 vote in the Senate Banking Committee.

The bill would impose national minimum standards over the existing patchwork of state systems for licensing mortgage brokers and lenders.

To get a license, brokers and lenders would have to be fingerprinted, undergo background checks, prove their record is clean, pass an exam and meet other requirements.