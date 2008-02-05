U.S. soldiers help war against rebels in Colombia

By Hugh Bronstein

FLORENCIA, Colombia (Reuters) - When spies spotted a guerrilla chief camped on a jungle riverbank one afternoon late last year, Colombia's army quickly turned to U.S. soldiers to help plan his capture.

Fresh from Afghanistan and Iraq and versed in the latest counter-insurgency tactics, the Americans said they analyzed everything from enemy troop strength to river levels and the moon cycle to forecast visibility.

Before dawn, Colombian soldiers were waist deep in water, moving toward the rebel, who they said was in charge of buying arms with cocaine profits in southern Colombia. The target soon lay dead in the mud. The U.S. Army asked that he not be named in order to shield American troops from reprisals.

The raid was one success in a multibillion-dollar U.S. effort to sharpen Colombia's campaign against the drug-funded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which is fighting Latin America's longest-running insurgency.

But "Plan Colombia" is under tougher scrutiny as U.S. Democrats who now control Congress worry about the government's human rights record and ask why cocaine exports have not been more dramatically cut from the world's top producer.

They say too much aid goes into buying arms and fumigating coca crops in areas that would benefit more from establishing basic state services and a legal economy. Colombia says beating the rebels is the first step toward development.

"Before getting this assistance it would have taken us two days to evaluate the intelligence, plan and then launch the operation," said Andres Alfonso, chief of operations for the Colombian army's 6th Division, speaking of the recent mission.