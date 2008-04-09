As grain growers profit, U.S. hog farmers suffer

By Bob Burgdorfer

HAMPSHIRE, Illinois (Reuters) - As U.S. growers anticipate record returns for crops they are planting this spring, at least one sector of the rural economy is not enjoying the runup in grain prices: hog farmers.

High prices for grains, driven by demand for food around the world, means high prices for hog feed. The price of energy, a major cost for farmers, has also jumped, and hog prices have dropped well below production costs for farmers all over the United States.

Economists predict that some will pare back this year and others will quit. Smithfield Foods Inc, the country's largest hog producer, has already said it is cutting production because of high feed costs.

But for Bill and Pat Dumoulin of Hampshire, Illinois, quitting is not an option, nor do they intend to cut back. They rely on their business to support the families of their three adult children and to save for college for their 20 grandchildren.

Their hog barns northwest of Chicago are full and they are prepared to weather bad times, just like they did in 1998, when hog prices plummeted to a 50-year low.

"We are in a down cycle but we will come out of it," said Pat Dumoulin, 74, the matriarch and bookkeeper of the operation.

Instead of cutting the number of hogs, the Dumoulins are looking to cut costs. They already slashed electricity use by two-thirds in one barn just by installing more efficient lights. They also will be adjusting hog feeding units to reduce feed spillage.