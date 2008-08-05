Helmet flips become ritual of the game

By Philip Barbara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It always makes the video highlights: a batter hits a "walk-off" homer and his team mates race to home plate to greet him. As he rounds third base, he flips off his batting helmet and prepares for the jubilant back-slapping due to him as the game's hero.

He encounters far more than good-natured back-slapping, however, from a chaotic mob of celebrating team mates jumping up with their arms and hands flailing away at his back and shoulders.

In recent years, that flip of the helmet has become part of the walk-off home run drama. Rounding third, some players make a show of throwing off the helmet by casting it coolly aside or feigning to roll it like a bowling ball.

Most, however, just get rid of the helmet as a defensive measure to signal to exuberant team mates not to thump them on the head.

"When you reach home you're patted on the back and guys that can't reach your back are reaching across and hitting you in the head," said Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, who has hit three walk-off homers in his career.

"If you throw the helmet off, they're not going to hit you in the head...it eases cerebral damage."

Walk-off homers are so called because the players walk off the field when the batter reaches home because the game is over.