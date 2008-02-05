U.S. lawmaker eyes China's military buildup

By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ask Rep. John Murtha about the U.S. war in Iraq and the conversation eventually veers to China.

Five years into a war the 75-year-old ex-Marine actively opposes, Murtha worries Iraq is sapping the U.S. military at the exact time the United States should be adding muscle to answer Beijing's growing military and economic clout.

"We've got to be able to have a military that can deploy to stop China or Russia or any other country that challenges us," Murtha told Reuters in an interview. "We want to look ahead of just Iraq ... to be prepared to prevent a war."

Beijing's rapidly growing military spending, estimated at $85 billion to $125 billion last year, is still dwarfed by the United States, where a half-trillion dollars is shelled out for defense spending each year, not counting money for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But with U.S. military hardware frayed by the Iraq war, troops strained by long combat deployments and more and more high school dropouts and ex-convicts being recruited to fight, Murtha says "We are right now inadequately prepared to deploy and sustain another front -- period."

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who has overseen military spending for the past year since becoming chairman of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, is poised to try to shift Pentagon resources away from Iraq and rebuild a force that in the long-term could have to confront China.

So far, Murtha has failed on Iraq, unable to tie any of the $460 billion spent on that war so far to troop withdrawals.