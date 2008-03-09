Orthopedics group hangs "Women Wanted" sign

By Debra Sherman

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Women wanted! Willingness to wield saws, drills and repair knees a must. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is actively seeking women to join the almost all-white male profession.

While the ranks of women in medical schools and other medical disciplines has swelled in recent decades, the number of women in orthopedics remains woefully low.

There were only 367 female orthopedic surgery residents, or 11 percent of the total, in the United States in 2007, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (AAOS). By comparison, there were 3,596 female residents in Obstetrics/gynecology, or 76 percent of the total, in 2007, making OB/GYN among the top specialties for women.

"We're not sure why this is so," said Dr. Mary O'Connor, associate professor and department chair of orthopedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

She surmised it could be a lack of exposure to orthopedics and that there are few role models. She said it might also be the negative messages that tell would-be female orthopedic surgeons that the job requires physical strength and is too demanding to balance with family life.

"Let the women worry about how they'll handle kids. I do it," O'Connor said. "So get over it. Women can do orthopedic surgery."

As the number of women specializing in orthopedics remains stagnant at low levels, the number of female orthopedic patients continues to rise faster than that of men.