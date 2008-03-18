In housing slump, some places still robust

By Jim Christie

ROSS, California (Reuters) - Even in the worst storms, there are pockets of calm, and the housing crisis gripping the United States is no different.

While prices are falling and owners are losing their homes to foreclosure around the country, places like Ross, a wealthy, woodsy town 18 miles north of San Francisco, still enjoy robust demand.

That demand is explained by the town's sleepy feel -- the 2,300 residents have to collect their own mail from the post office -- and its exclusivity. Actor Sean Penn and Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh live here.

"It's doing very well," said real estate agent Tracy McLaughlin, whose offerings include a $10 million estate. "It's supply constrained. I can't think of one buildable lot in Ross."

While Ross and surrounding Marin County may be a special case, a report last month by S&P/Case-Shiller showed that three metropolitan areas posted modest gains in home prices last year -- Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both Charlotte, a major financial center, and Seattle, a high-tech hub, have low unemployment rates and all three are seen as desirable places to live.

But even in those three markets, average home prices declined in December from November, leading home owners and real estate agents to hope declines will be small.