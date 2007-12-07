Trumbo blacklist documentary coming to theaters

By Steven Zeitchik

LOS ANGELES (Hollywood Reporter) - "Trumbo," a documentary about blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, will be released theatrically in the spring by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Goldwyn and Netflix's Red Envelope Entertainment jointly acquired the Peter Askin documentary, with Red Envelope spearheading home video. The two also bought U.S. television rights.

"Trumbo," which premiered this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, examines the story of the scribe behind such 1940s movies as "Kitty Foyle" and "Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo." He was called to testify in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee as part of the Hollywood Ten. He eventually was blacklisted and spent nearly a year in jail.

Trumbo continued writing during the blacklist, with so-called "front" names being credited. He was ultimately -- and sometimes posthumously -- credited with some of the most successful films of the mid-20th century, including "Roman Holiday," "The Brave One," "Exodus" and "Spartacus."

The movie tells the story of the writer's life and his blacklist experience through the recollections of others as well as his own letters; among the actors featured are Brian Dennehy, Joan Allen and Nathan Lane. The film is based on a play written by Trumbo's son Christopher.