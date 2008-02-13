Groups try school to stem foreclosures

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO (Reuters) - For hundreds of thousands of Americans facing spiraling mortgage costs, the last hope of keeping their home may lie in a classroom in a back office of a local nonprofit group.

It was standing room only at one such class in Chicago's blue-collar South Side in late January, with nearly 70 people packed into a room and hoping for help.

They listened, expectant, as the presenter talked about how to get easier loan terms. When he came to the toughest part, there were gasps from some in the room, as if he had slapped them.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat this for you," said Michael van Zalingen, director of home ownership services at Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago. "Things will get very tough and many people will lose their homes," he told them. "Sadly, that includes a lot of you here."

Nationally, the number of people with mortgage trouble is so great that nonprofit groups -- with small budgets and staffs -- say that big classes are the only way they can reach everybody.

"There are so many people in need of help that this is the best way to get to them," said Gabe del Rio, vice president of lending and home ownership at Community Housing Works in San Diego, which holds similar clinics every few weeks.

FORECLOSURES RISING