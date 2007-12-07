McGregor, Ejiofor in splendid new 'Othello'

Othello

By Ray Bennett

LONDON (Hollywood Reporter) - Audiences who flock to see "Othello" at the Donmar Warehouse because of stars Ewan McGregor and Chiwetel Ejiofor will not be disappointed, but it's Shakespeare's women who steal the show.

Kelly Reilly and Michelle Fairley are mesmerizing as the wives whose faith in their men is wickedly betrayed. Reilly is heartbreaking as the faithful but doomed Desdemona, and Fairley brings flint to a woman who finally sees how she has been duped.

Ejiofor captures the nobility and trusting nature of the warrior Othello, while McGregor portrays the duplicitous Iago as a cur, eager for his master's approval while doing everything he can to destroy him.

Director Michael Grandage presents the play on a bare stage with a bleak wall as the backdrop and gives full rein to Christopher Oram's design, Paule Constable's lighting and Adam Cork's music and sound to enhance the drama.

It works beautifully, and Grandage wastes no time in setting the story in motion with Iago declaring his hatred for Othello vividly in the first scene. Through voice and gesture, McGregor makes it clear that his loathing is not only because Othello has appointed another to be his lieutenant but also because he is black and has claimed the delectable Desdemona.

Ejiofor renders Othello's speeches about being an unruly Moor with vigor and charm, and it is quite clear how he has won his bride. It equally is no surprise that others covet her, including the estimable Cassio, played with tremendous verve by Tom Hiddleston.