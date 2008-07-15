In Brazil, middle class dreams built on credit

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Housekeeper Leonides de Moraes is part of the emerging middle class fueling Brazil's economic revival -- but try telling her that.

Like others in her income range, she scrapes together a precarious living that highlights the risks of a growing boom in personal credit in a country still suffering some of the world's greatest inequalities.

Aged 66, she takes two buses and a train on a daily two-hour commute from the poor outskirts of Rio de Janeiro to the city center. She chuckles at the notion that she is part of any middle class.

"You mean the poor class," she jokes. "Things are difficult. Without side-jobs, wage-earners would go hungry."

Like many in Brazil's "class C" -- defined as households with salaries ranging from 726 to 1,195 reais ($457 to $753) a month -- de Moraes has used installment payments to buy durable goods, such as her first washing machine.

While she draws the line at credit cards, many others do not, and concerns are growing that the new middle class may be overextended.

"The degree of instability, of vulnerability is tremendous," said Nilson de Oliveira, a researcher at Sao Paulo's Fernand Braudel Institute of World Economics.