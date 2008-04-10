New York weddings weather economic woe

By Claudia Parsons

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank bailouts, home foreclosures and job losses have spread economic gloom through America but in New York, at least, there's one industry still weathering the storm -- high-end weddings.

Cake makers, florists, wedding planners and dress-makers at a wedding show this month said brides were still determined to enjoy their big day with almost no expense spared.

While some couples were cutting back on non-essentials, for example having only two bridesmaids instead of four, most vendors at the New York magazine Weddings Showcase in Manhattan said they were yet to see a serious dip in business.

"So far I would say compared to last year, this year people seem to be spending just as much," said Amy Salvini-Swanson, co-owner of Greenwich Letterpress, which offers invitations at anywhere from $600 to $1,200 for 100.

Her co-owner, Beth Salvini, added: "People still get married during recessions. It's a safe bet, people still need invitations."

It's debatable whether anybody really needs to spend $10,000 on a personal trainer who offers a 14-day pre-wedding package that also includes vitamins, appetite suppressants and a murky green drink that resembles a grass smoothie.

David Kirsch admits that "no sane bride wants to wait until the last two weeks," but he says his clients have lost as much as 15 pounds on the two-week program. One celebrity client had to have her dress recut two days before the wedding.