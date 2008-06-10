Angelo Taylor strives for comeback

By Matthew Bigg

ATLANTA (Reuters) - If U.S. Olympic gold medalist Angelo Taylor has a motto, it should be: "I'll be back."

Eight years ago, Taylor struck gold at the Sydney Games in the 400 meters hurdles, realizing a dream as a 21-year-old that he had been working towards since he graduated from high school four years earlier.

He also won gold in the 4x400 meters in Sydney and two years later he was U.S. champion at 400 meters. But his career went into a downward spiral through injury and legal troubles and it looked like it might never recover.

Now he is attempting to bounce back and take on a feat that nobody has previously achieved: to win gold in the 400 meters and the 400 meters hurdles at the Beijing Olympics in August.

"It's going to be tough physically and mentally," Taylor said in an interview. "No one has ever attempted it."

The steps of Taylor's downfall are easy to trace. Four years after his success in Sydney he made the semi-finals of the 400 meters hurdles at the Athens Olympics but failed to qualify for the final.

Shortly afterwards, doctors told him part of the reason. The pains he had been suffering in his shins -- agony he had been trying hard to ignore -- were actually stress fractures.