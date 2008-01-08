Argentines seek miracles from Gauchito Gil

By Hilary Burke

MERCEDES, Argentina (Reuters) - Flames snake along a pool of blood-red wax as Argentine pilgrims place wine and candles where legend says the cowboy and folk saint Gauchito Gil was killed.

Tens of thousands of Argentines are paying homage to Antonio "Gauchito" Gil this week, standing for hours in suffocating heat in an annual pilgrimage to leave offerings at his shrine, thank him for the miracles he has provided -- and ask for more.

Gil is famed as a local Robin Hood who lived as an outlaw in the 1800s after refusing to fight in the military in a civil conflict. He is revered for sharing his spoils with the poor and protecting them to this day.

Andrea Ibarra, 26, kneeled before a statue of the popular saint, her shoulders shaking as she pleaded for his help to finish her university studies.

"I get depressed and I need to seek refuge in him to find the strength to continue," said Ibarra, who vowed to join the pilgrimage every year if he helped her.

While many believers in Gauchito Gil are Catholics, the Roman Catholic Church does not recognize him as a saint and Church leaders are divided on whether to embrace or condemn the phenomenon.

Legend has it that just before a police sergeant slit his throat, Gil told him he was killing an innocent man who after death could intercede on his behalf with God.