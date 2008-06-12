Napa wine fete weathers weak economy, for now

By Mary Milliken

ST. HELENA, California (Reuters Life!) - The Silicon Valley fortunes might not have flowed as freely at this year's Napa Valley wine auction without a Shanghai billionaire, a self-made sandwich king and some wine-loving firefighters.

The country's most venerable charity wine auction is no bellwether for the U.S. economy but even America's premier wine region saw at this year's event that it has to work hard to keep cash rolling in during tough economic times.

On the heels of an inauspicious 400-point plunge on the Dow Jones industrial average on Friday, Napa Valley Vintners managed last weekend to raise $10.4 million for local charity, 5 percent more than last year and just shy of the record set in 2005.

But there were signs of strain under the elegant white tent, most notably in what was supposed to be the top lot at Saturday's live auction -- a dinner for 95 people to honor the recently deceased pioneer winemaker Robert Mondavi that fell short of the starting bid price of $10,000 a head or $950,000.

Were it not for the $1.7 million pieced together by dozens of donors for a farmworker health clinic, Auction Napa Valley would probably have seen proceeds decline this year.

Organizers said more modest bidders who put their paddles up for $1,000 or $5,000 donations saved the day.

"I think bids are becoming more democratic and are spread out among a larger group of bidders," said David Freed, a Napa Valley Vintners board member who manages 10,000 acres of California vineyards. "We didn't have the one or two multimillion dollar bids that we had in the past."