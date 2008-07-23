New England farms blossom in cheese renaissance

By Scott Malone

WEST PAWLET, Vt (Reuters) - Standing in a 144-year-old Vermont dairy farm making goat's milk Romano cheese in a 150-gallon (682-liter) stainless-steel mixer, Peter Dixon is at the heart of a revolution in American cheesemaking.

The 50-year-old dairy farmer is monitoring the stirring of the milk, which gets heated and mixed with a starter to separate the curd from the whey. Eventually molded into 20-pound (9 kg) wheels, the piquant product will command $22 a pound (0.5 kg) in high-end food shops and farmer's markets.

"I like to bring out the real character of the milk, rather than add a lot of cultures," explained Dixon, who will scrub the cheese periodically with salt water to help its flavor along as it ages three to four months in a cave-like room.

The Consider Bardwell farm is one of a growing number of small-scale farms in Vermont and across the country that are meeting demand for high-end farmstead cheese, a business model some find far more profitable than selling commodity milk.

Dixon knows all too well the need for new financial models after the collapse of his family's dairy farm under crushing debt. He works for Consider Bardwell's owners, a couple who split their time between New York careers and the growing cheese business.

The 300-acre (121-hectare) goat farm is one of 40 artisanal cheesemaking operations in Vermont, up from five a decade ago, and reflects a national trend of expanding U.S. production of handmade, specialty cheeses from California to Maine that seek to rival European-produced varieties.

Membership in the American Cheese Society has more than tripled from 426 in 2001 to 1,418 currently, and includes retailers, importers and even food writers.