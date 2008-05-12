Jews abroad love Israel, though fewer call it home

By Daniel Trotta

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Borowich was raised as a Zionist in America, and when he was a teenager and his neighbors made Aliyah -- literally the ascent, or immigration to Israel -- he knew he would soon follow.

Borowich went further than some olim -- those who make Aliyah -- by serving in the Israeli armed forces as a tank gunner, and planned to raise his family there.

Yet he returned to the United States for graduate school and now, as a financial professional in the New York area, has stayed in America, though he visits Israel frequently.

As Israel turns 60, Jews from around the world view the homeland with a range of emotions, whether reverence and awe, or disillusionment and aloofness. And for the first time since its founding in 1948, the country may be losing more emigrants than immigrants it receives, some experts say.

But Jews love Israel even if they decide not to live there, says Borowich, founder of Dor Chadash, a group that seeks to build ties between Israel and American Jews.

"Jews around the world walk with their heads up a little higher because there is a state of Israel," he said.

"Whether a Jew decides to live in Israel or not, there is an inextricable link between their Jewish identity and the fact that we have a Jewish homeland."