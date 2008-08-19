Election a study in U.S. patriotism

By Matthew Bigg

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election presents a sharp contrast between two types of patriotism: John McCain stands as a war hero. His rival Barack Obama calls Americans back to the can-do spirit of the nation's founders.

In November the candidates will find out which style appealed more to voters in this time of war and economic uncertainty.

Unlike other democratic countries, patriotism, though a fuzzy concept, plays powerfully in U.S. elections, when Americans are often reminded of their country's revolutionary roots and politicians tap into a sense of national pride.

Democratic candidate Obama has made patriotism a core theme of his campaign, seeking to inspire voters to overcome divisions of race and party and using his own story as a child of a Kenyan father and Kansas mother as an example of opportunities available only in America.

But on the campaign trail, audiences also applaud Republican McCain's tales of his experience as a prisoner of war in Vietnam which embody qualities he seeks to project as a candidate.

As a Navy pilot, McCain was shot down over Hanoi in 1967. He was stabbed, beaten, tortured and imprisoned for more than five years, including two years in solitary confinement.

The appeal of that biography, encapsulating triumph over adversity while serving one's country, was apparent on Saturday in televised interviews with each candidate by a leading pastor, Rick Warren, at his megachurch in California.