Questions linger over mysterious "Rockefeller"

By Jason Szep

BOSTON (Reuters) - When a 12-day international manhunt ended with the arrest of a middle-aged man in Baltimore for kidnapping his 7-year-old daughter, it seemed like another father had gone too far after a messy divorce.

But as prosecutors build the case against the 48-year-old man being held in a Boston jail, the details of his life have unfolded like a plot from one of Patricia Highsmith's "Ripley" novels, complete with high-society cons and murder.

In Boston, he passed himself off as Clark Rockefeller, a charming millionaire with ties to a famous New York oil dynasty. In California, he became Christopher Chichester, a South African. On Wall Street, he was Christopher Crowe.

Prosecutors believe he was raised in Germany, spent three decades in America as a con man, worked on Wall Street, and was married twice. He is also being investigated in the suspected murder of a California couple.

His wife of 12 years, Sandra Boss, a partner with global management consultants McKinsey & Co in London, accused him of lying about being a Rockefeller in divorce proceedings in December and won custody of their daughter after he refused to provide proof of his identity, Boston authorities say.

"One of the few things we know for sure is this defendant's true name is not Clark Rockefeller," said Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley's spokesman, Jake Wark, of the slight man with thinning red hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

"We've learned from interviews and from other investigative avenues that he's very shrewd, a very skilled manipulator. That's he's able to ingratiate himself with people sometimes at the upper ranks of society," he added.