FBI identifies "Rockefeller" as German con man

BOSTON (Reuters) - A man who passed himself off as a member of New York's Rockefeller oil dynasty is really a German who conned his way into U.S. high society, federal investigators said on Friday.

The FBI said "Clark Rockefeller," who is in custody in Boston on charges of kidnapping his daughter, is Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter.

He also used the aliases Christopher Chichester, Christopher Crowe and Charles Smith, and is being sought for questioning in the suspected murder of a California couple.

"Gerhartsreiter is at the center of the longest con I have ever seen in my professional career," Daniel Conley, District Attorney of Boston's Suffolk County, told a joint news conference with FBI agent Warren Bamford.

Gerhartsreiter's identity is emerging after a 12-day international manhunt that ended on August 2 with his arrest on charges of kidnapping his daughter. She had been in the custody of his ex-wife, a high-profile consultant in London.

The FBI said he was born in the former West Germany in 1961 and spent 27 years in the United States under various aliases.

Records show he applied to work as a stockbroker on Wall Street under the name of Christopher Crowe and married at least two women, including one from Wisconsin.