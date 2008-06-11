Groundskeepers cut fine figures in the outfield

By Philip Barbara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Decorating the playing fields at Major League Baseball (MLB) parks has become high art with groundskeepers using mowers and hoses to painstakingly fashion elaborate logos and patterns in the grass.

At the Washington Nationals new ballpark, the team's curly W logo shines in the outfield. At Fenway Park in Boston, the world champion Red Sox display a pair of socks and at Houston's Minute Maid Park the Astros show a star shooting through the state of Texas.

The patterns are not carved or burned into the grass. Rather, the groundskeepers carefully cut the grass in opposing directions so it lies at different angles that create contrasting shades of green when sunlight or the ballpark's massive floodlights reflect off the field.

"The patterns you can make are limited only by your imagination," said Dave Mellor, the chief groundskeeper at Fenway, where he has created images of the socks and Boston's stylized B in the outfield and infield.

Mellor, who first created playing field designs in 1993 when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers and is now something of a groundskeeper guru, has also created a figure 9 to honor Red Sox great Ted Williams's uniform number, an American flag on the anniversary of September 11, and the name "Bruce" when rocker Bruce Springsteen played at the old ballpark.

"We have an opportunity to capture a moment," he said.

The Washington Nationals' curly W is the newest logo to attract interest, with fans, journalists and one television baseball commentator wondering aloud about how it was done.