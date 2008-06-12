Las Vegas mayor gambles on downtown renewal

By Patrick Rucker

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Sitting at a six-foot throne in his downtown Las Vegas office, Mayor Oscar Goodman looks like a fitting king of Sin City.

His fondness for showgirls enhances that image as much as the personalized betting chips he hands out to visitors, but the mayor controls very little of a gaming Mecca crisscrossed by town and county boundaries.

More than 90 percent of the region's visitors stay on the glittering Las Vegas Strip far from the earthier casinos and hotels in Goodman's urban province.

Still, the former mob attorney carries himself as the regal head of Las Vegas while parlaying his flamboyance into a non-gambling renewal.

"I am trying to take us to a different level, to be one of the world's great cities. To get there, you have to have the best of medicine, cultural experiences, the arts," said the mayor, whose ruddy nose and wire-rim glasses are easily recognized by many of the city's 600,000 residents.

Neighboring Clark County, home to the Las Vegas Strip, has more than 2 million residents and is headed by the relatively low-key Commissioner Rory Reid, son of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

A centerpiece of Goodman's vision is a brain research institute designed by Frank Gehry and being built on one corner of a huge lot with plans taking shape for an adjacent performing arts center, jewelry marketplace and upscale hotel.