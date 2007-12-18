Likeability is key in presidential race

By Matthew Bigg

ATLANTA (Reuters) - John Edwards wears jeans on the stump. Mike Huckabee plays bass guitar with local bands before his speeches and all the main candidates have been accompanied by family or people close to them on the campaign trail.

Their aim is to win perhaps the oldest game in a U.S. presidential race -- to persuade voters to like them.

Candidates trumpet their voting records, their experience and their strong principles. But unless they pass a basic test of likeability, their chances of making it all the way to the White House are slim.

"Image is extremely important. Issues always come in a dismal last," said Saint Louis University political science professor Ken Warren.

"Most Americans don't follow politics very closely. Most people don't really know where these candidates stand on these various issues except in a very general sense."

Before the primary elections that will determine who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the November 2008 contest for the presidency, all the candidates have tailored their personal narratives to woo specific constituencies.

To try to project the authenticity voters respond to, they must also appear comfortable in the many contrived situations they encounter on the campaign trail.