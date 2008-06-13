Mexico linguists want Indian languages in schools

By Mariano Castillo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican indigenous language specialists want to bring native tongues into elementary schools to prevent them from dying out.

The National Institute for Indigenous Languages, or INALI, is proposing to teach indigenous children in their native tongue alongside Spanish, and having Spanish-speaking children study a local Indian language.

"They are our patrimony. They are our mirror. And they do not contradict whatsoever the goal of offering our children other educational tools, like learning English," said INALI director Fernando Nava.

The proposal comes after Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard announced a plan to revive the ancient Aztec tongue Nahuatl by having all public employees in the capital learn it.

Mexico has around 60 native languages along with the official Spanish. But with fewer people using them all the time, linguists worry they are at risk of disappearing.

A National Geographic project lists many languages in central and southern Mexico as in danger of extinction. Worldwide, one language is thought to die out every two weeks.

Several departments in the Education Ministry back the idea, which Nava will soon formally present to the government.