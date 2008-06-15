Renters, soldiers feeling foreclosure pain

By Patrick Rucker

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The day before her husband was deployed to the Middle East by the U.S. Air Force, Marketa Johnson got word that her family would be evicted from their rented home.

It did not matter that the Johnsons had never missed a rent payment and had signed a two-year lease. The property owner was facing foreclosure and so Johnson simply packed her bags.

But last month, when she got another eviction notice and was ordered to leave her new home, she decided to fight.

"We military are good tenants," said Johnson whose husband, Derrick, is an Air Force pilot. "We always take care of the property. We were never late, never. I don't see a reason that we should not stay there."

The U.S. housing crisis that has caused a spike in foreclosures has meant not only anguish for delinquent mortgage borrowers but heartache for renters in good standing.

Almost one in five recent foreclosures have been against mortgage borrowers who did not live in the home, according to a snapshot from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The true rate is probably even higher, the trade group says, in part because many investors who bought homes during the recent boom wanted the funding advantages of being classed as owner-occupied.