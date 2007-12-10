Health care challenges fire up students

By Joanne Kenen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One measure of the troubled state of U.S. health care is the hordes of idealistic young people lining up to fix it.

A generation ago, college kids interested in health would have become doctors or nurses. Some might have picked hospital administration as a career.

Now, with health reform in the headlines and countless families having their own health crises, students are pouring into health policy classes in economics, political science, history, and public health departments. Many plan on making health policy their career.

Aaron Chang, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, tried one subject and then another before he heard a lecture on health policy by professor Jon Oberlander. Chang signed up for a course with him, worked as an intern on health in the state legislature, and now recommends 600-page tomes on health policy to his friends -- who go and read them.

"I tell some of my friends that are a few years younger then me, if they are interested in politics and what is going on -- take policy courses. Health policy is something that affects us and it's going to affect us in the long run," said Chang, who hopes to attend law school.

"If you offer a seminar or class on health policy or politics, you'll fill it up. We can't meet the demand," said Oberlander, echoing a view heard on campuses across the country.

Students are drawn by the political debate over how to cover 47 million uninsured Americans, the challenge of containing runaway costs, and the growing awareness that quality of care is often tragically uneven.