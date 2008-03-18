In Brazil oil town, water is a precious commodity

By Mauricio Savarese

MACAE, Brazil (Reuters) - Thin black water hoses snake across the ground all over Nova Holanda, a workers' neighborhood on the edge of the Brazilian boom town of Macae.

Oil and gas may have brought riches to the former fishing village but water is almost as precious.

Over the years, thousands of job seekers have flocked to the area, building homes wherever there's a patch of ground.

But Nova Holanda has only one standpipe linked to the city's main system -- forcing people to install a makeshift system of their own with the hoses.

The rough conditions make Nova Holanda a hostile, dirty and violent place to many people but profitable for others, like taxi driver and entrepreneur Edvar Santos, 58.

"Son, in Nova Holanda you've got just two options. Either you pay people to take that water for you or you have a nice pump to do it yourself," he said.

Santos said he owns two houses, a small building and a water tank capable of storing 35,000 liters a week.