Tori Spelling relishes role as gay icon

By Nichola Groom

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Even in Hollywood where celebrity bashing is a standard practice, Tori Spelling has endured more than her share of mockery. But among one set of fans, the former "Beverly Hills 90210" star is adored.

Gay men, it seems, can't get enough of Tori Spelling, and she hopes to make them happy in romantic comedy "Kiss the Bride," her new movie debuting on Friday in major U.S. cities.

"I'm a huge fan of gays," Spelling told Reuters. "They love me; I love them. They consider me kind of a gay icon, which they've labeled me as."

Spelling began acting as a child on shows such as "The Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island," which were produced by her famous father Aaron Spelling. But it was in the role of kindhearted teen Donna Martin on "90210" that Spelling gained her own measure of fame and earned a fan base.

For years, popular wisdom had it that the only reason she was hired for "90210" was because her dad's company was behind the show, but she has proven adept not only at acting but also writing a book and being a mom.

In other words, Tori Spelling is no daddy's girl. But she is beloved by many gay men, and the gay theme "was probably one of the top things that made me want to do the movie," she said about "Kiss the Bride."

Spelling plays the fiancee of a boy named Ryan, who had a homosexual fling with a friend in high school. When the friend, Matt, learns Spelling's character Alex is set to marry his long-ago lover, he turns up to convince Ryan he is making a mistake by marrying a woman.