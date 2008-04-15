Washington Nats' Milledge still learning

By Philip Barbara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are few grander stages for a baseball player to display his talents or failings than center field in a Major League park. The Washington Nationals' Lastings Milledge is learning this.

The Nats' talented youngster casually fielded a single on Saturday by the Atlanta Braves' Matt Diaz and lobbed it back to the infield. In that extra split second of the ball's flight, Diaz scampered to second base with a gift double.

"I just botched the play," Milledge said later. "I should have charged (the ball) a little harder ... I came up and then I kinda just flipped it and he took off. He took advantage of me."

When Milledge returned to the dugout at the end of the inning, no one brought up his twin gaffes.

"No one had to say anything. He knows what he did," said Nats catcher Paul LoDuca. "Mental errors are like that. You can live with the physical errors but the mental errors are tough. But you look at this way -- maybe that's the last time he'll do that."

BUDDING CAREER

It was not a key play in the Braves' 10-2 victory but it may be a pivotal moment in the budding career of the 23-year-old Milledge, whose first name of Lastings was given him by his mother, convinced he would be her final child.