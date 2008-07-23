Family life keeps weightlifter Roach busy

By Steve Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Olympic weightlifter Melanie Roach recalls the desperation she felt after being told her son was autistic.

"There was a long time that I was really sad and really depressed after his diagnosis," she said. "You really mourn the loss of a child when they're diagnosed with autism.

"You realize that all the expectations that you had for your child may not necessarily happen.

"He might not graduate from high school. He might not ever have a date with a girl. He might not go to school dances, or go to college. It can be tough."

Roach, 33, is accustomed to overcoming obstacles, whether it is the stress caused by missing the 2000 Sydney Games with a back injury or the anxiety caused by chasing an Olympic dream with three children and a thriving gymnastics business.

"I really live in the moment when it comes to weightlifting," she told reporters at a gathering of Olympians in Chicago. "I don't look in the future, I don't worry about what the next competition is going to be.

"I just focus on the now. It hasn't been easy though."