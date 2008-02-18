Better care for U.S. troops but red tape rankles

By Andrew Gray

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The collection of old red-brick buildings and a big 1970s concrete structure on the edge of Washington does not usually make headlines like the White House or the Capitol, half a dozen miles away.

That changed a year ago after reports that wounded soldiers were living in rat-infested housing and facing a nightmarish bureaucracy while being treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, America's flagship military hospital.

The shocking Washington Post stories prompted a flurry of sackings, investigations and promises of change. A year later, wounded soldiers and hospital staff report big improvements but the battle for disability claims still causes frustration.

"The biggest thing is the bureaucracy, the red tape," said 34-year-old Army Sgt. Maurice Burden, sitting on the bed in his room at Walter Reed. "It just seems to take so long."

Burden has been at the hospital since soon after a bomb blast in Iraq tore off half his left leg in September 2005, undergoing treatment and trying to navigate a labyrinth of paperwork to leave the Army and determine the compensation he will receive.

The scandal at Walter Reed was never really about the immediate medical care for troops, which has been widely praised. Living conditions were sometimes poor, particularly in one building, but seem to have proved relatively easy to fix.

The heart of the problem was a system overwhelmed by the number of soldiers wounded in Iraq. Thanks to modern medicine and swift evacuation from the battlefield, more soldiers are surviving their wounds than ever before.