School fights to revive native Canadian language

By Julie Gordon

OHSWEKEN, Ontario (Reuters) - In a grey, shed-like building on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve in southern Ontario, Esenogwas Jacobs is getting her kindergarten students ready to head home for the day.

"Gao dehswe," Jacobs says, calling her students to the door.

"Gyahde:dih," she adds, it's time to go.

Her students answer with assertive "ehes."

No one speaks a word of English.

"I just use Cayuga with them," Jacobs said. "Mostly they can respond back in Cayuga, so it's pretty cool."

The eight children of this kindergarten class carry on their shoulders the hopes for preserving the language of the Cayugas, one of the six nations that make up the Iroquois Confederacy of southeastern Canada and the northeastern United States.