With prices high, farming is bright spot

By Carey Gillam

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (Reuters) - Gordon Wassenaar has his eye on a $300,000 combine harvester to replace the 1990 model he repairs each winter in the workshop on his farm. And he just bought more land to add to his 1,600-acre spread.

Sky-high prices for corn, soybeans and wheat, and a jump in the value of farmland across the U.S. heartland, have boosted the fortunes of farmers this year and breathed fresh life into rural communities.

"These are the best couple of years I've probably ever had," said Wassenaar, who has lived in the same weathered white farmhouse and raised corn and soybeans in the surrounding Iowa fields for 52 years.

Good times in rural America are in stark contrast to the rest of the country, where homeowners fret over foreclosure on subprime loans, corporations wrestle with a credit squeeze and retailers suffer from a slowdown in consumer spending.

And the success on the farm comes at a time when Congress is writing a $286 billion farm bill that includes a first-ever crop revenue guarantee program.

On Friday, the Senate passed its version of a farm program that would guarantee revenue for grain, cotton and soybean growers starting in 2010. The House passed a similar bill in July and a final House-Senate version of the bill could be sent to the White House by the end of January.

While some farm groups applauded Congress for laying down a "stable and predictable safety net," critics say the time is right to roll back subsidies, which they say distorts markets and siphons off taxpayer money in favor of big agribusinesses.