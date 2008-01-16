As coal mine smolders, U.S. town lingers

By Daniel Trotta

CENTRALIA, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Mayor John Lokitis sits peaceably in his living room, portraits of coal miners from his family adorning the walls. A coal-burning stove from the 1940s pushes back the freezing air.

A few hundred yards (meters) away, wisps of steam rise from cracks in the earth, evidence of the underground coal fire that has been burning in Centralia, Pennsylvania, since 1962.

Lokitis knows all his constituents. There are only 10 people left in town. Everyone else moved away due to the fire, which may take decades more to burn out.

"This is home. I'm the fourth generation in my family to live in Centralia and I see no reason to leave," says the mayor, 37, who drives to Harrisburg, an hour away, to his job as a state auditor.

Lokitis believes the dangers to the town where his Lithuanian great-grandfather settled were overstated, perhaps even maliciously so, to scare the 1,000 people who lived here away from the underground treasure.

All but 10 Centralians took a government buyout and sold their homes, which were demolished. Just a few of the narrow, 19th Century row houses remain, sticking out like lone teeth on once-filled streets.

Despite the fire, the holdouts of Centralia prize the hard, black and shiny anthracite, a type of coal abundant within a 500-square-mile (1,300-square-km) triangle in northeast Pennsylvania. It is purer than the more abundant and cheaper bituminous coal that fuels half of U.S. electricity output.