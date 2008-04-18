'Soul Train' movie rolling into theaters

By Dean Goodman

LOS ANGELES, April 18 (Reuters Life!) - A "Soul Train" movie is on track to arrive in movie theaters next year, the creator of the venerable urban dance television show said.

Don Cornelius told Reuters that he has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures to develop a buddy comedy that he hopes will spawn multiple sequels.

The project, currently called "Soul Train: The Movie," revolves around two male dancers on the show who get into "a lot of good stuff and some bad stuff as well," said Cornelius, who will serve as a producer.

It features "lots of music, lots of comedy," he added, as well as "a little bit of violence." He also promised it would be "more than slightly sensual."

"'Soul Train' has always been about sexuality," Cornelius said. "It's almost never been about guys, and almost always about girls. It's what has kept us afloat for these three decades or so."

A first draft is being written by rookie scribe J. Gil Williams, and is due to be turned in next month. No director or cast are attached yet. Cornelius declined to disclose a budget. Although he hosted "Soul Train" for its first 22 years, the former Chicago radio DJ will not appear in front of the camera.

Also producing is Darryl Porter, the executive producer of the Hughes brothers' 1995 urban crime drama "Dead Presidents."