Three years on, New Orleans is a city divided

By Nick Carey

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Three years after Hurricane Katrina wrecked parts of New Orleans, all that separates the biggest successes and failures in the city's revival is a short drive.

Fifteen minutes by car takes you from the elegant streets of a French Quarter once more bustling with tourists -- albeit fewer than pre-Katrina -- to areas like New Orleans East, where Ronald Wattigny is still at work.

Wattigny's home was flooded by 4 feet of water when the Katrina-lashed levees broke in August 2005, flooding 80 percent of New Orleans and killing almost 1,500 people. The category 3 hurricane caused $125 billion in wind and flood damage along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

"It's been three years, and I need to get back in here," Wattigny, 62, said as he worked on the structure last month, sweat pouring off him in the hot, humid air.

Prolonged exposure to water rotted all the wood in Wattigny's home, from the floor to the roof. He has replaced the roof and is working on building new walls, and aims to move back in by the end of the summer.

Wattigny has been out of work since Katrina struck, as he focuses on trying to get back into his home. He has received nearly $60,000 in rebuilding aid from the state and also gets help from volunteers at the local high school.

"This is very much a tale of two cities," said Arnie Fielkow, a member of the New Orleans city council since 2006 and credited by many here with pushing the city to improve recovery efforts. "The tourist areas of town have been open for business for a long time," he said. "But getting people back into hard-hit neighborhoods is one of the challenges we still face."