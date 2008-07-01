Elite police squad courts controversy in Brazil

By Stuart Grudgings

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Barked commands and the thump of helicopter blades jolted Juliana out of bed early in the morning of April 3.

Unease turned to fear when she saw it was no ordinary police raid on her Rio de Janeiro shantytown -- the hundreds of officers fanning out through the streets were clad in the black uniforms of BOPE, the city's elite special police.

"They were shouting: 'We've come to kill, men and women'," said Juliana, who had lived in the Vila Alianca slum all her life. She did not want her real name used, for fear of reprisals.

A few hours later the bodies of 11 drug-dealer suspects, among them Juliana's brother, were delivered to a hospital. She said her brother, killed by a bullet in his chest and several in his head as he took refuge in a neighbor's home, had nothing to do with gangs and worked as a van driver to support his two young boys.

For many in Brazil the highly trained BOPE unit is a source of pride, with a reputation for being efficient, incorruptible and the only force able to strike fear into the drug gangs that control Rio's violent slums, or favelas. Its profile was raised further by last year's hit movie "The Elite Squad," which many saw as portraying it as a violent but necessary force.

For rights activists and residents of the slums targeted by its operations, though, BOPE is a powerful symbol of the failure of policing in the city of 6 million, whose murder rate remains among the world's highest.

Despite President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's nurturing of a strong economy and social programs lifting millions out of poverty, crime remains a stubborn problem on which he has made little impact -- and, critics say, little effort.