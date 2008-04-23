Far from Middle East, U.S. farmland yields new oil

By Carey Gillam

NEVADA, Missouri (Reuters) - George Stapleton has been in the oil business for 30 years, helping plumb sands and shale across the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Now the chief executive of MegaWest Energy Corp is drilling deep into Missouri farmland.

In a non-descript pasture bordered by a pecan grove and a fish pond, Stapleton's company has hit black gold -- and in doing so is demonstrating how record prices of more than $100 a barrel are fueling a modern-day American wildcat oil era.

"Every bit we produce here at home is some we don't have to import," said Stapleton, whose Calgary, Canada-based company is only one of many new entrants into the U.S. oil market.

Indeed, as giant oil and gas conglomerates focus on key resource sites in Alaska, off shore and abroad, a new breed of speculator is emerging to dig deep into hard-to-mine areas abandoned when energy prices sank in the late 1980s. New technology has made many formerly abandoned U.S. oil fields easier to access, and recent high prices have made using that high-cost technology profitable.

More than 17,000 new U.S. oil wells were tapped in 2007, the most active pace since 1990, according to the American Petroleum Institute, a leading U.S. trade group.

The amount of oil derived from some of these start-up sites is negligible at a few hundred barrels a day or less -- a drop in the bucket of U.S. demand, which is estimated at 20 million barrels a day, or 840 million gallons.

Still, such prospecting by a range of independent operators represents new-found investment opportunity along with the hope of at least some small measure of relief from dependence on foreign oil.