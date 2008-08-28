Rural America feels extra pain as gas prices rise

By James B. Kelleher

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Traci and Brian Bruckner between them commute 800 miles a week to and from their respective jobs -- his 30 miles away from their home in one direction, hers 50 miles away in another.

With gas prices up 25 percent up since they moved to Wayne, Nebraska, just two years ago, Traci says they have been forced to cut back everywhere and postpone replacing the car Brian relies on to get to work.

"It has 200,000 miles on it so we need to get a new one," she said. "But we just can't afford to."

The spike in fuel prices pinching U.S. consumers is creating special challenges in the country's rural heartland, where residents typically earn less than their urban counterparts and travel longer distances -- often in older, less efficient vehicles -- to get to work.

Experts worry that if the surge continues -- while prices have eased over the past month, the cost of an average gallon is still up 30 percent over the past year and double what it cost four years ago -- it may threaten a three-decade-long population rebound that helped revitalize the country's rural core.

For much of the 20th century, most rural U.S. counties saw their population shrink as mechanization of agriculture eliminated jobs and pushed residents toward the big cities.

But that began to shift in the mid-1970s, as Americans began to flock back into rural areas.