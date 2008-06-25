Colombian smugglers take cocaine under the waves

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENAVENTURA, Colombia (Reuters) - Colombians who thought they had seen everything in the war on drugs were treated to something new this year: cocaine smuggling in a submarine.

In images shown on national television, several men emerged from the makeshift fiberglass craft, opened hatches designed to let in water and sent the submarine and its cargo of cocaine to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Even though the they had traces of the drug on their clothing, the smugglers were rescued from their lifeboat and, in the absence of further evidence, released without charge.

"We kept the cargo from being distributed in the international market, which is our main goal," said Navy Capt. Gustavo Angel, who estimated the contents at about 10 tonnes (tons). "So it was a partial success."

As the authorities step up efforts to stop airplanes and speedboats long used to export drugs from the world's biggest cocaine producing country, traffickers are turning to vessels that travel under water to carry on their trade.

From his base near the Pacific port city of Buenaventura Angel is helping lead the crackdown on the blimp-shaped vessels.

With only breathing tubes and mini navigation equipment above the surface, they leave almost no wake, making them hard to spot from the air. They can sometimes be spied by coast guard patrols and their sound can be picked up by Navy submarines equipped with sonar.